Karwa Chauth 2022: 5 Easy Mehndi Designs To Try At Home

AMID the festivities in the country, Karwa Chauth is just around the corner. The festival which signifies the love and bond between married couples, Karwa Chauth this year will be celebrated on October 13. It is a special festival which includes women observing a full day fast for their husbands long life, health, security and happiness. It is observed on the Chauturthi Tithi of Purnima in the Kartik month annually.

On this auspicious day, married women get ready in beautiful sarees and makeup. They dress up like a bride and you can experience the magical beauty on this day. Some important rituals performed on his day include observing fast, dressing up as a bride, sargi, baya, moon sight seeing, applying mehndi and many more. Mehndi is considered very auspicious as it brings luck and prosperity. For the Karwa Chauth occasion, women apply mehndi a day before the festival. Look below to take some inspiration for beautiful henna designs for your special day.

1. Kerry Designs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mehndi design tutorial 🇮🇳 (@mehndi_designs_tutorial)

For Kerry designs, you need to draw two or three bells on your palm and include flower leaves into it. You can keep it horizontal or vertical. Draw a round circle and try making a design similar to mandala art into it. This Kerry design fills your hands fully and looks really elegant.

2. Round Mehndi Design With Name

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehandi designs (@awesomemehandi)

If you’re someone who doesn’t want to apply a lot of mehndi or are in a hurry, this mehndi design is the best pick for you. You can start by applying a circle on your palm and drawing some designs into it. In between the designs, you can write your husband’s name in your mehndi. This type of mehndi can be designed by yourself in just 10-15 minutes and will give your hands a beautiful minimalist look.

3. Check Mehndi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mehndi design tutorial 🇮🇳 (@mehndi_designs_tutorial)

You can apply check mehndi design by drawing checks on your hands and filling them with some flower patterns. This mehndi designs can be applied quickly in only 10-15 minutes and look very attractive.

4. Finger Mehndi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stylish Mehndi Design (@stylishmehndidesign)

You can opt for this mehndi design. For drawing this design, you simply need to draw some patterns and flowers on your fingers and leave the rest of the hand as it is. This is the best mehndi design for when you are not well and don’t want to apply a lot on your hand.

5. Simple Circular Mehndi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stylish Mehndi Design (@stylishmehndidesign)

This is the design opted by most of the ladies on the day of Karwa Chauth. This is a very simple design to draw and will only take ten minutes. In this mehndi design, you need to draw a circle on your palm, fill the circle with beautiful and simple patterns. To get a finishing look, you can cover your fingertips with mehndi for this design. You can apply it on both sides of your hands.