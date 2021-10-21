New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: It is THAT time of the year when the festivities are on in every form. Our country boasts of an array of festivals that fall during this season in a row, one after the other. And now post Navratri and Dussehra celebrations people are gearing up for yet another biggie that is Karwa Chauth 2021. Yes, the festival of love is almost a week away where women fast for their better halves in order to pray for their longer and healthier lives.

This day is almost a desi Valentines Day for married couples as women go without food and water for the whole day and as a token of love their husbands gift them something special. Although, in this era even men fast for their women, still if you happen to be on the gifting side then here we are to save you from making blunders. Yes, you read that right! A lot of times spouses, especially men find it hard to pick THE gift for their wifeys and rather end up getting any random thing which instead of making them happy, actually have them cringe over it.

It's no rocket science to impress your loved one with an ideal gift but trust us it is way more difficult to zero down on what NOT to get for them. Ok don't panic, here we are with this list of DON'Ts when it comes to buying them gifts.

Chocolates

Yup! It's 2021 and this option doesn't just exists but is on top of the list. No matter how much most guys grow up, if they can't find anything better to gift their wives, they just end up getting chocolates. So, men, please stop and get her something more meaningful.

Personalized photo in products

Gift shops, even online market is flooded with cushions, mugs, pen stands etc which allow you to put up your personalised picture with wife on these products. So if you are getting attracted to this one then stop. It's quite cringey and not worth it.

Cosmetics

If your wife loves cosmetics then let her choose them by herself. Yes, just FYI women are quite particular about their makeup, so until you already know the shade of her choice then don't risk it.

Colognes and perfumes

Apart from being a very personal choice, another reason for not to gift someone is that it may end up creating a fight between you two. Well, it's not us who are claiming this but according to a myth it is not a good option to gift someone perfumes or fragrances as they may cause fights between them.

Hankies and napkins

Call us superstitious but this again has been listed due to the similar reason that gifting hankies can be a bad choice as it makes you pick fights.

