New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Karwa Chauth is one of the significant festivals for Hindu married women, which is observed on the fourth day after Purnima, a full moon, in Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartika. On this day, married women observe fast from sunrise to moonrise for the longevity of their husbands. As per Sanskrit texts, this festival is known as Kark Chaturthi, 'Kark' means an earthen water pitcher and 'Chaturthi' means the fourth day of Hindu month.

This festival is mainly celebrated in northern India, namely Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The festival is also observed in Andhra Pradesh as Atla Tadde. This year, the auspicious day will be observed on October 24, 2021.

Karwa Chauth 2021: History

There are several stories behind the celebration of this special festival, one of which is, a queen named Veerati visited her brothers on Karwa Chauth. However, as time passed, she started feeling uneasy. After seeing her plight, Veeravati's brothers decided to break her fast by facking a moon in their backyard. They tricked Veeravati, and she broke her fast seeing the fake moon.

Soon after she broke the fast, sad news arrived that her husband has died. On hearing this, she rushed towards her house but was stopped by Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, who narrated how her brothers tricked her to break the fast. After learning about the trick, Veeravati asks for forgiveness and promises to observe the fast every month with full devotion. Knowing that she is innocent, Goddess Parvati gives her own blood and asks her to sprinkle it on her husband body. Veeravati followed the procedure and reunited with her husband.

Karwa Chauth 2021: Significance

It is one of the special fasts as they pray for their husband's longevity and happy married life. Women on this day worship Karwa Mata, Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kartikey and take a pledge to observe the fast with utmost sincerity and devotion.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv