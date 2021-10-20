New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Karwa Chauth 2021 is almost here and since it is celebrated by married women, it is both a ritual and excitement in women to get ready and look beautiful on the festival. For the unversed, Solah Shringar is a beauty ritual that women practice to look even prettier.

The Solah Shringar (sixteen ornaments) that women wear is to adorn their beauty and these cover a woman from head to toe. The radiance of ornaments is always fascinating but in our country and culture, Solah Shringar holds much more importance than just vanity. As per beliefs, it nullifies many negative effects.

Karwa Chauth 2021: Importance

Solah Shringar correlates with the Solah (sixteen) phases of the moon. Solah Shringar is not only a cultural ritual observed to add amazing beauty of women but it also adds to her liveliness and some of the ornaments protect her from evil spirits too.

Karwa Chauth is a fasting and rituals celebration, mainly observed by married women for longevity of their husbands. On this day they dress up nicely and follow the rituals of Solah Shringar. Especially, newlywed women enjoy doing Solah Shringar.

Karwa Chauth 2021: Types of Solah Shringar

Here are Solah Shringar, the sixteen jewellery and beauty accessories that add to complete the traditional beauty of a woman.

1. Bindi - An ornamental dot placed at the centre of the forehead between the eyebrows.

2. Kaajal - Applied along waterline of the eye, enhance the beauty and protects from evil spirits.

3. Sindoor - Red vermilion applied through center parted hair.

4. Karnphool - Variety of earrings are worn according to dresses.

5. Nose ring (nath) - Women who get their nose pierced wear it otherwise pressing nose rings are also available.

6. Bangles - These are wore in wrist and believed that it increases the blood circulation.

7. Waistband (Bajuband) - Women wear it on the forearm as armband.

8. Haathphool - It is hand chain that connects fingers and wrist.

9. Mangal Sutra - It is a symbol of married women, they wear it.

10. Toe ring - Normally this is made of Silver, weared in the toes.

11. Waistband ( Kamarband ) - It is a decorative ornament worn along the waist.

12. Ankelet (Payal) - These are also made of Silver.

14. Gajra - It fresh flowers hair accessory weaved into hairstyle.

15. Fragrance Variety of perfumes are used on the occasion.

16. Mehandi - It is the most essential item in Solah Shringar. It is applied on hands and feet with beautiful patterns.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal