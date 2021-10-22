New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 24, 2021. The pious festival for the long lives of husbands by their wives. They observe one day fast and at the night they worship the moon. The fasting woman also sees her husband through the same sieve and intakes sweet and water that is given to her by her husband to break the fast.

The romantic festival is much anticipated by the ladies in India, as they get ready in beautiful outfits, wear make-up, apply henna, and do the 16 sringaar. To enjoy this auspicious day with your partner, we have brought you the Karwa Chauth playlist for this year's festival.

Chand Chupa Badal Mein

The Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam song is sung by Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik. The music video features Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai.

Ghar Aaja Pardesi

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaenge song is Panpreet Kaur, Pamela Chopra and the movie features, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Gali Mein Aaj Chaand Nikla

Zakham dong is sung by Alka Yagnik, the movie features Nagarjuna and Sonali Bendre.

Bole Chudiyan



Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham song is sung by Amit Kumar, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Sonu Nigam. The movie features, Kareena Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Hritik Roshan.



Yoon Shabnami

Saawariya Song is sung by Parthiv Gohil and the movie features Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.

Chand Sifarish

The Fanaa song is sung by Kailash Kher, Shaan and the movie features Aamir khan and Kajol.

Saajan Saajan Teri Dulhan

The Aarzoo Song is sung by Alka Yagnik and the movie features Akshay Kumar and Madhuri Dixit.

