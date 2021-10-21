New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Karwa Chauth is the much-awaited festival for married women in India. The auspicious festival is celebrated by married women where they keep a one-day fast for the long life of their husbands. The festival is equally important for husbands too, as their better halves keep the fast, they try to impress them with romantic gifts and gestures. But if they are planning to take it a notch higher, here are some romantic places to visit on this Karwa Chauth with your lovely wives.

Manali

The hill station is the evergreen destination for couples to get away on the weekend o Karwa Chauth. Manali is one of the finest places for a quick getaway, not to mention, a place known for great hiking trails. This Karva Chauth, you and your beloved can take your backpacks and head out to the hills.

Kerala

Kerala is god's own country and its lush green tea gardens, beautiful mountains and lakes are a major attraction. This Karwa Chauth takes your special one on a romantic getaway to the state and sails through the languid backwaters of Alleppey.

Agra

Agra's Taj Mahal is the ultimate destination for couples. It is one of the finest places with the symbolic love monument in white. Dinner with the Taj Mahal at the backdrop is definitely a wonderful way to celebrate Karva Chauth this year.

Goa

If your loved one loves beaches, then Goa is a beautiful blend of Indian and Portuguese cultures. It has a string of golden-sand beaches, scrumptious food, and rich culture. Spend some quality time with your better half at the beach especially during the sunrise or sunset.

Shimla

Shimla is one of the beautiful places for a romantic getaway this Karwa Chauth 2021. Shimla is at a height of 2200m from sea level. While you are in Shimla, do take out time to visit Mall Road for shopping, beautiful churches, and discover colonial architecture.

Posted By: Ashita Singh