New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Karwa Chauth is one such festival all Hindu married women wait for as it is associated with their husband and family's well being. On this day, married women and some unmarried girls observe fast from sunrise to moonrise for the safety and longevity of their husbands and fiances. They break their fast after seeing the moon and offering arghya to Lord Moon. This year, the auspicious day will be observed tomorrow, October 24, 2021.

Karwa Chauth is celebrated with great pomp and fervour in Northern India, especially in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh. Since moonsighting is considered an important ritual, so here we are with complete details regarding when moonrise is expected in different cities on Karwa Chauth. Check out below:

1- Karwa Chauth moonrise time 2021 in Delhi: 8:00 pm

2- Karwa Chauth moonrise time 2021 in Mumbai: 8:47 pm

3- Karwa Chauth moonrise time 2021 in Bengaluru: 8:39 pm

4- Karwa Chauth moonrise time 2021 in Lucknow: 7:56 pm

5- Karwa Chauth moonrise time 2021 in Agra: 8:07 pm

6- Karwa Chauth moonrise time 2021 in Aligarh: 8:06 pm

7- Karwa Chauth moonrise time 2021 in Meerut: 8:05 pm

8- Karwa Chauth moonrise time 2021 in Noida: 8:07 pm

9- Karwa Chauth moonrise time 2021 in Gorakhpur: 7:47 pm

10- Karwa Chauth moonrise time 2021 in Mathura: 8:08 pm

11- Karwa Chauth moonrise time 2021 in Saharanpur: 8:03 pm

12- Karwa Chauth moonrise time 2021 in Bareily: 7:59 pm

13- Karwa Chauth moonrise time 2021 in Rampur: 8:00 pm

14- Karwa Chauth moonrise time 2021 in Patna: 7:42 pm

15- Karwa Chauth moonrise time 2021 in Jaipur: 8:17 pm

16- Karwa Chauth moonrise time 2021 in Dehradun: 8:00 pm

17- Karwa Chauth moonrise time 2021 in Gurugram: 8:08 pm

18- Karwa Chauth moonrise time 2021 in Amritsar: 8:10 pm

In advance Happy Karwa Chauth to all beautiful ladies!

