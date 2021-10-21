New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Karwa Chauth is one of the most celebrated festivals among Hindu women in India. It is more popular in North India where married women fast for the longevity of their husband's life. Women observe vrat from sunrise till the sighting of the moon at night without food or water.
Karwa Chauth also known as Karak Chaturthi falls on the fourth day after Purnima in the month of Kartik. This year it will be observed on October 24, 2021, Sunday.
Karwa Chauth 2021: Date and time
- Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat 17:43 - 18:58
- Karwa Chauth Upavas Time 06:13 - 20:16
- Chaturthi starts Oct. 24 at 03:01
- Chaturthi ends Oct. 25 at 05:43
- Moonrise 20:16
- Sunrise 06:13
- Sunset. 17:43
Karwa Chauth 2021: Colour of outfit as per your zodiac
On this day, women dress up nicely with Solah Shringar adding to their beauty and ethnic attires in red, orange, yellow are considered very auspicious. However, if you are a believer in astrology then as per your zodiac signs following should be your apt choice of colour. Take a look at the suggestions:
Aries
Women of Aries (Mesh rashi) can wear red or golden colour dress.
Taurus
Silver colour dress is advisable for Taurus (Vrishabh rashi) women.
Gemini
Gemini (Mithun rashi) women may preferably wear green or sea green colour dress.
Cancer
Women of Cancer (Karka rashi) may wear red or pink colour dress.
Leo
Leo (Singh rashi) women are advised to wear red, orange or golden colour dress.
Virgo
Green or dhani colour dress is advisable for Virgo (Kanya rashi) women.
Libra
Preferably silver or red colour dress will be better for Libra (Tula Rashi) women.
Scorpio
Scorpio (Vrishchik) women are advised to wear red colour dress. They may opt for maroon and golden dress too.
Sagittarius
Wearing yellow or sky blue colour dress will be auspicious for Sagittarius (Dahnu rashi).
Capricorn
For Capricorn (Makar rashi) blue colour dress is advisable but it shouldn't be blackish blue.
Aquarius
Aquarius (Kumbh) women are suggested to wear silver colour or blue colour dress.
Pisces
Yellow or golden colour is advisable for Pisces (Meen rashi) women.
