New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Karwa Chauth is one of the most celebrated festivals among Hindu women in India. It is more popular in North India where married women fast for the longevity of their husband's life. Women observe vrat from sunrise till the sighting of the moon at night without food or water.

Karwa Chauth also known as Karak Chaturthi falls on the fourth day after Purnima in the month of Kartik. This year it will be observed on October 24, 2021, Sunday.

Karwa Chauth 2021: Date and time

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat 17:43 - 18:58

Karwa Chauth Upavas Time 06:13 - 20:16

Chaturthi starts Oct. 24 at 03:01

Chaturthi ends Oct. 25 at 05:43

Moonrise 20:16

Sunrise 06:13

Sunset. 17:43

Karwa Chauth 2021: Colour of outfit as per your zodiac

On this day, women dress up nicely with Solah Shringar adding to their beauty and ethnic attires in red, orange, yellow are considered very auspicious. However, if you are a believer in astrology then as per your zodiac signs following should be your apt choice of colour. Take a look at the suggestions:

Aries

Women of Aries (Mesh rashi) can wear red or golden colour dress.

Taurus

Silver colour dress is advisable for Taurus (Vrishabh rashi) women.

Gemini

Gemini (Mithun rashi) women may preferably wear green or sea green colour dress.

Cancer

Women of Cancer (Karka rashi) may wear red or pink colour dress.

Leo

Leo (Singh rashi) women are advised to wear red, orange or golden colour dress.

Virgo

Green or dhani colour dress is advisable for Virgo (Kanya rashi) women.

Libra

Preferably silver or red colour dress will be better for Libra (Tula Rashi) women.

Scorpio

Scorpio (Vrishchik) women are advised to wear red colour dress. They may opt for maroon and golden dress too.

Sagittarius

Wearing yellow or sky blue colour dress will be auspicious for Sagittarius (Dahnu rashi).

Capricorn

For Capricorn (Makar rashi) blue colour dress is advisable but it shouldn't be blackish blue.

Aquarius

Aquarius (Kumbh) women are suggested to wear silver colour or blue colour dress.

Pisces

Yellow or golden colour is advisable for Pisces (Meen rashi) women.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal