New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: It's October, the beginning of all the important festivals for Hindus, among all is Karwa Chauth, which is just a day away. It is one of the auspicious occasions for married women as they observe nirjala fast and remains empty stomach till moonrise. This day is observed on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. This fast is for the longevity of their husbands and their happy married life. This auspicious day also coincides with Sankashti Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped on this day.

Karwa Chauth vrat is not easy as it is bound with strict rules and regulations, so here we are with detailed information regarding puja vidhi, vrat vidhi, shubh muhurat and more to ease down your task.

Karwa Chauth 2021: Shubh Muhurat

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 03:01 AM on Oct 24, 2021

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 05:43 AM on Oct 25, 2021

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat - 05:43 PM to 06:59 PM

Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time - 06:27 AM to 08:07 PM

Moonrise on Karwa Chauth Day - 08:07 PM

Karwa Chauth 2021: Vrat Vidhi

- Wake up before sunrise to eat sarghi and then religiously observe the fast till moonrise.

- Avoid eating and drinking during the fast. However, if you are pregnant or suffering from diabetes or other medical problem then consult the doctor.

- Maintain peace within themselves and among family members for positivity of fast.

- Fast should be concluded after the sighting and offering of Arghyay to Moon.

- Wear traditional clothes and do 16 shringar.

Karwa Chauth 2021: Vrat Katha

There are several stories behind the origin of this auspicious fast among them is The Legend of Karwa.

A woman named Karwa was deeply devoted to her husband. Her intense love and dedication towards him gave her spiritual power. While bathing in a river, her husband was caught by a crocodile. Karwa bound the crocodile with cotton yarn and asked Yama (the god of death) to send the crocodile to hell. Yama refused. Karwa threatened to curse Yama and destroy him. Yama, afraid of being cursed by Pati-vrata (devoted) wife, sent the crocodile to hell and blessed Karwa's husband with long life. Karwa and her husband enjoyed many years of wedded bliss.

Karwa Chauth 2021: Puja Vidhi

To perform the puja first you need to collect the puja items, namely a Kalash, a sieve, an earthen pot with a nozzle diyas, cotton wick, an oil lamp, hoop, flowers, sweets, roli, incense sticks, dhoop, sindoor, chandan, haldi, water and bhog.

- Worship Karwa Matta and Lord Shiva's family

- Offer, incense stick, flowers, roli, etc

- Fill earthen pot with water and Kalash with puri, halwa, etc

- Read at least 5 vrat Katha and conclude the puja by performing aarti.

- Break the fast after sighting the moon and giving arghaya.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv