New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Karwa Chauth 2021 is one of the most special and important occasions for Hindu married women. On this day, they keep nirjala fast from sunrise to moonrise for long and healthy life of their husband. The day starts early, before dawn, with prayers and a light meal, known as Sargi. It is one of the difficult fast, but still, women never miss the chance to put their best foot forward on this day.

On the eve of Karwa Chauth, they wear new traditional clothes such as saree, suit or lehenga and pair them with matching jewellery. So, as the auspicious day is around the corner, here we are with some natural beauty tips that will help you glow throughout the day. Check it out below:

1. Cleansing

The easy way to get glowing skin is cleansing that will help in removing dirt. To clean your skin go for natural ingredients such as milk, coconut oil, honey or curd. Mix milk and honey in a bowl and then, apply all over your face. Leave it for at least 2-3 minutes and remove it with a damp cloth. It not just cleanses the face but also moisturises the skin



2. Facial Steaming

This procedure not just cleanses your skin deeply but also removes blackheads and grime. One can take simple steam or add a drop of neroli and geranium oil in the water for effective results.

3. Aloe Vera

It is one of the best ingredients for glowing and healthy skin. Also, it prevents ageing and pimples. Aloe vera contains vitamins and antioxidants that keep the skin hydrated and heal the damaged skin.

4. Exfoliation

This procedure removes all dead skin cells and enhances blood flow on the face. Mix coconut oil and sugar in a bowl and apply it all over your face. Leave it for 2 to 5 minutes, and then wash off with lukewarm water. Now, apply multani mitti to close the open pores and wash after it drys.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv