New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Karwa Chauth 2021 is the next big festival in the series of special days in October. For those who don't know, Karwa Chauth is a fasting and ritual day mainly observed by married women for the longevity of their husbands. Women worship the moon, Lord Shiva and his family including Lord Ganesha.

Karwa Chauth is celebrated on the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi of Ashvin month as per the Purnimant Hindu Lunar calendar. This year it will be observed on October 24, 2021, Sunday.

This fast is very sacred and is observed strictly without even having water through the day. Therefore, to maintain the seriousness of the fast, there are certain things that need to be kept in mind. So, here we are with a list of dos and don'ts to follow during Karwa Chauth 2021.

Karwa Chauth 2021: Date and time

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat 17:43 - 18:58

Karwa Chauth Upavas Time 06:13 - 20:16

Chaturthi starts Oct. 24 at 03:01

Chaturthi ends Oct. 25 at 05:43

Moonrise 20:16

Sunrise 06:13

Sunset 17:43

Karwa Chauth 2021: Dos and don'ts

Here are some dos and don'ts that women should follow while observing the Karwa Chauth 2021 fast.

Dos

- Women should wake up early as the fast starts from sunrise.

- In the morning they should touch the feet of elders and seek their blessings.

- Before sunrise should eat Sargi, which includes food items given by mother in law.

- Red, Orange and yellow colours are considered auspicious, women should preferably wear the dress of these colours.

- Women should maintain peace within themselves and among family members for positivity of fast.

- Fast should be concluded after sighting and offering of Arghyay to Moon.

Don'ts

- Black and White colour are not recommended for puja rituals, so women should not wear dresses of these colours.

- Women should not sleep during daytime as it is not auspicious.

- Use of scissors and needles is prohibited on this day.

- Women should not hurt anybody and should not loose control of their tongue.

- On this day exchange of things of adornment and make-up are not advisable.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal