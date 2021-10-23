New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Karwa Chauth without Mehndi is incomplete, it is an integral part of women's shringar. From contemporary style to Arabic designs, women try to get the best henna work on their palms and feet. Days before the auspicious occasion, they are seen in long queues in the market or outside the parlours waiting for their turn.

However, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, many are unable to step out of their houses in fear of the crowd. So here we are at your rescue, Jagran English has listed down some easy mehndi designs that you can try at home. Take a look:

1. Floral Pattern

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neeta Desai Sharma (@mehndidesigner)

It is one of the easiest designs, start drawing floral patterns in the centre of your palm. Then add vines and leaves around the floral pattern. Complete the design by filling the tips of your fingers and making a half flower.

2. Circular Designs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neeta Desai Sharma (@mehndidesigner)

Don't go overboard in trying to be the best, keep it simple yet elegant with a circular henna design. Start drawing a circle in the centre of your palm and fill it. Then extend it towards outwards by making rings and some criss-cross patterns. Complete the design by filling the tips of your fingers.

3. Mesh Pattern

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neeta Desai Sharma (@mehndidesigner)

Cliche but it is hit during the festive season. Start by drawing criss-cross lines and fill some boxes with heart or small dot designs. In this, don't fill the tips with henna rather draw a beautiful pattern.

4. Chain Pattern

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neeta Desai Sharma (@mehndidesigner)

Those who want to keep the design simple by don't fill up their palms can go for chain design. Draw slim bead-like linking chains with a beautiful small floral pattern starting from your index finger and ending on the edge of your palm.

5. Semi-circle Pattern

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neeta Desai Sharma (@mehndidesigner)

This design is easiest as you only need to draw semi-circles and join them beautifully so that it looks elegant and not a mess. Beautify it by adding dots and leaves.

If you want the perfect hue then mix lemon and sugar in a bowl and apply it to your palm and feet. Leave it for some time to dry and then, remove.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv