New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Karwa Chauth is the most significant festival for Indian Married women. On the day of the auspicious festival, ladies observe fast and later pray for well being of their husbands. They end their day by worshipping the moon and ending their fast. While the festival is celebrated all over India, Bollywood married Divas and other celebrities also participate in the festival with much excitement.

While Madhuri Dixit, Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Kajol, Nita Ambani are among some who celebrate this sacred festival every year. This year many newlywed celebs will celebrate their first Karwa Chauth too. Here have look at the celebrities celebrating the auspicious festival for the first time:

Yami Gautam

Actress Yami Gautam got hitched in a private sweet ceremony to filmmaker Aditya Dhar on June 4, 2021. The couple will be celebrating their first Karva Chauth this year and it surely will be another memorable moment for them.

Natasha Dalal

Designer Natasha Dalal married Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on January 24, 2021. They got married in a private ceremony at Alibaug. Many pictures of Varun and Natasha's wedding were in the headlines. And this Karwa Chauth will be the first for the newly-wed couple.

Dia Mirza

Bollywood Actress Dia got hitched for the second time to Vaibhav Rekhi. They tied the knot on February 15, 2021, in an intimate dreamy ceremony. For this newlywed couple, this first Karwa Chauth will be very special.

Dhanashree Verma

Dhanashree is the wife of Indian Cricket player Yuzuvendra Chahal. The couple engaged in September and got hitched in a small, private ceremony on December 22 in Gurugram. This Karwa Chauth will be the very first for choreographer Dhana.

Sugandha Mishra

Sugandha Mishra, the famous singer of the entertainment world got hitched to Dr. Sanket Bhosle in the month of April this year in Jalandhar, Punjab. This Karwa Chauth will be the very first for this Sugandha and special for the couple.

Posted By: Ashita Singh