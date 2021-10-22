New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Karwa Chauth is celebrated by Indian married women, on the auspicious occasion they observe fast for their husbands, and at night they worship the moon. In addition to this ritual, the fasting woman also sees her husband through the same sieve and intakes sweet and water that is given to her by her husband to break the fast. And although the festival is meant for married women, it is often seen that unmarried girls too fast for the love of their life as a way to express their deepest feelings.

Our Bollywood Industry has always been big shippers of love, and they have often celebrated this festival of Karwa Chauth. Many films have captured the essence of this festival beautifully. So, since October 24, women across India will celebrate this pious festival, w e ave brought you scenes from Bollywood movie that has beautifully captured the festival of Karwa Chauth.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

In the multi starrer movie, Jaya Bachchan explains Kajol the meaning of Sargi, ahead of Karw Chauth and sends her one. On the day of the festival, Kajol and Kareena both keep fasts for their loved ones.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

The iconic movie feature Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Ajay Devgan. In the film, Aishwarya fasts for her love Sameer (Salman Khan) while she was unmarried. After getting married to Vanraj she keeps fast for him too but does not love her.

Baghban

Amitabh Bachchan and his better half Hema Malini in the movie keep fast for each other, Being miles apart with their children, the duo expresses their love to one another over the phone in their own beautiful way and opens the fast.

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaenge

Raj and Simran's love story is ultimate, in the movie, she has kept the fast for the love of her life and wants Raj to give her water to break it. The film showcases the immense love between Raj and Simran, with the latter not giving up until the end and finally breaking the fast with Raj handing her water to drink when Simran acts to collapse out of weakness from not eating throughout the day.

Ishq Vishk

Unmarried Amrita is seen expressing her love to Shahid while performing the rituals of Karwa Chauth. The actress observes the fast and Shahid manages to break into her house to help her break it at the end of the day.

Posted By: Ashita Singh