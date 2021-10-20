New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The auspicious festival of Karwachauth is around the corner and will be observed on 24th October this year. It is one of the most important festivals for married women in India as, on this day, they observe a day-long 'nirjala upvaas' for the long life of their husbands and are dressed up in vibrant colours, makeup, jewellery and 16 saaj sringaar.

The Indian women start preparing for KarwaChauth 3-4 days before the festival. They want to look their best and for that, they buy different jewelry, makeup, clothes and much more. Bollywood also celebrates this festival with lots of enthusiasm. This Karwa Chauth, here is the OUTFIT inspiration from some Bollywood divas.

Kajol

Kajol is someone who herself celebrates the festival of KarwaChauth and she never leaves any stone to be turned in looking the most beautiful, This Karwa Chauth channels your inner Kajol and opt to wear a Saree inspired from her and compliment it with statement jewellery.



Katrina Kaif

Wear a broad Border lehenga in red colour like Katrina to look regal this festival. Wear big earrings and bindi to compliment the look.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's saree collection is a closet goal for all Saree lovers. In simple, Indian traditional makeup and hanging earrings, Vidya is looking perfect for an occasion like Karwa Chauth. Take cues from her look and wear something in red.

Madhuri Dixit

Dhak Dhak Girl, Madhuri has impeccable fashion choices and her traditional wardrobe is to die for. Take cues for Madhuri's red saree look and compliment it with a belt to look your best at this Karwa Chauth.

Shilpa Shetty

Jewellery is very important for that day, as women like to wear their mangalsutra and other necklaces to compliment the look. Like Shilpa, don a simple saree and compliment it with statement jewellery to look the very best on the festival.

