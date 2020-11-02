Karwa Chauth 2020 Top Makeup Ideas: Karwa Chauth is a festival that is celebrated with all zeal and enthusiasm across the nation. Try these makeup and mehndi tutorials to get a glam look.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Karwa Chauth is the festival of showing dedication, love and affection, as on this day married women keep fast for the well being of their husbands. Nowadays, unmarried couples and fiancees also observe fast for their partners. This year, Karwa Chauth is being celebrated on November 4. On this auspicious day, women try to look their best and dress up in ethnic attires, apply mehndi on their hands. To get the perfect look on this auspicious day it is important for women to maintain the freshness on their faces. So, here are some trendy makeup tutorials and Mehndi Designs which will help them to get the flawless complete look.

Makeup ideas from amazing Instagram bloggers

A little change in your make-up technique can bring a huge change in your look. On the special day of Karva Chauth, each lady wants to look the best. So, every detailing during makeup is important. Watch this amazing eye makeup reel by Instagram's popular page 'makeup-tutorials'.

YouTuber and Insta blogger brings two different techniques to style your lips. The magenta one can thicken your lips and the brown one will give you a sober and decent look. So, check out this tutorial and lock your final look for the special evening.

Mehndi Designs from amazing Instagram bloggers

Mehndi is one of the most important sringaars of Karva Chauth. It is believed that 'Jiski mehndi ka rang gehra, uske pati ka pyar bhi gehra' (One who Mehdi colours deeper, got husbands love equally deeper). This design shared by Stylishmehndidesign on Instagram will leave you stunned. While sharing the picture, it wrote, "stylishmehndidesign Gorgeous Mehndi Design By kkanchan_mehendi_."

These adorable designs shared by wed.book will leave you 'awestruck'. Try these magnificent designs at home and draw these beautiful designs. Also, this heart-shaped design will add more romance to the special day.

This DIY idea is amazing for beginners and for those who have no idea how to apply mehndi. In the video shared by simplemehndidesign, easy and quick methods are shown. Firstly, wrap your hands with cylindrical tape, apply mehndi and remove the tape. Know draw easy bail to complete the design.

Posted By: Srishti Goel