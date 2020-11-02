Karwa Chauth 2020 Moonrising Timing: The festival of Karwa Chauth is being celebrated on the Chaturthi of the Krishna Paksha of the Ashwin month (November 4).

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Karwa Chauth is a festival of showing love, care and unwavering dedication between husband and wife. On this day, women observe fast for the long life of their husbands. Karwa Chauth is celebrated with joy, happiness and enthusiasm, especially in Northern India. According to the Amanta calendar, Karwa Chauth is celebrated during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the month of Ashwin. So, according to the Gregorian calendar, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on November 4 this year.

Moonrising time of Karwa Chauth

According to Drikpanchang, the auspicious time of worship on Karva Chauth fast will be from 5:33 pm to 6:39 pm. Since Karwa Chauth is shifted to one month this year, the moonrise will shift a bit too. The moonrise will be at 8:16 pm. According to Panchang, Chaturthi Tithi will begin on November 4 at 3 pm. The Chaturthi date will be until November 5 at 5:14 pm. According to the Sanskrit panchang, fasting time starts from 5:43 am and ends at 7:40 pm.

Puja Samagri

mud spout and lid, water pot, ganga water, lamp, cotton, incense sticks, sandalwood, kumkum, sugar sugar, mehndi, mahavar, sindoor, kangha, bindi, chunri, bangle, nettle, yellow clay to make gouri,

wooden posture, roli, akshat, flowers, raw milk, curd, desi ghee, honey, sugar, turmeric, rice, Sweet clay, sieve, Athavari of eight puris, halua and dakshina.

Vrat Vidhi

1. During this fast, it is customary to eat sargi in the shades of stars. However, not everyone follows this ritual, one should observe fast according to his tradition. Sargi is given early in the morning in the fast. In a way it gives you energy throughout the day for fasting.

2. Women should do complete makeup during this fast. In this fast, women should do sixteen makeup from Mehndi.

3. The fast is kept till the Moonrise. After that, the fast is relieved by drinking water by the husband's hand. But before this Nirjala fast is observed.



4. Worship from Karavas: Earthen Karavas are taken and worshiped in this fast. Apart from this, it is very important to listen to the story of Karva Chauth Mata.

5. Lord Shiva, Ganesha, Mata Parvati and Karthikeya are also worshiped along with Nandi in the worship of Karva Chauth.

6. After the puja, the moon is seen with a sieve and then the husband is also seen with the same sieve.

Posted By: Srishti Goel