New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Karwa Chauth is a festival which is celebrated with a lot of zeal and fervour. On this day, all ladies wish to look the best and they try all possible methods to achieve that. However, there are several skincare products available in the market, but they hardly get us the desired results. Also, these cosmetic products contain several harmful chemicals that may cause serious health issues if used in excess. So, to get a natural glow on Karwa Chauth evening, try these easy, makeup, facial and facepack ideas.

1. Beetroot

This red coloured food is packed with vitamins and nutrients that can give you a healthy glow. It protects you from acne and pimples. If you include Beetroot juice in your routine, you will see amazing results as all blemishes and dark spots will disappear instantly. Also, you can add a few drops of Beetroot juice in your foundation mouse, it will give you a natural blush.

2. Banana-Honey facial

Banana helps to give you a natural glow and is suitable for all skin types. It acts like a gel on the skin and reduces the acne-causing germs. Check out how to make Banana DIY facial cream:

- Take a half banana.

- Mash it in a bowl

- Add one spoon of honey to it.

- Apply the mask to your face and keep it for 10 minutes

- Rinse with lukewarm water and pat well.

3. Curd exfoliation or curd massage

Curd has cleansing properties and it easily removes dead cells, this DIY curd cleansing solution will give you a quick response and you will get silky, smooth and glowing skin on the Karwa Chauth Day. All you need is curd!

How to use:

- Take 2 spoon of curd

- Apply on your face

- Leave it on for 20 minutes

- Rinse and pat dry and you are ready to go

4. Strawberry Face Pack | Recipe by Amy Paturel

Strawberries help in exfoliation because of vitamin C and alpha-hydroxy acids present in it. Strawberry Face Pack will give you smooth and glowing skin. It is advised not to use this pack on a regular basis as the acids can give you burns.

Ingredients:

1. 10 Fresh Strawberries

2. 1/4 Cup Bee Pollen (sold at health-food stores)

3. 3 Tablespoons Raw Honey (health-food stores)

4. 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil Mayonnaise

5. A Few Drops of Lavender Essential Oil

Directions:

Step-1: Combine all the ingredients.

Step-2: Apply to the face, avoiding the eye area.

Step-3: Let it sit for 20 minutes.

Step-4: Rinse

5. Oranges

Orange is a good source of vitamin C. It is packed with high beta-carotene that helps your body create and process vitamin A. The peel of orange contains antimicrobial and antibacterial properties, you can use it for regular face packs that can give you an instant glow.

