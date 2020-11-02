Karwa Chauth 2020: Karwa Chauth is being celebrated with a great pomp and joy across the country. Know history, importance and significance of the day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Karwa Chauth is celebrated across the country on the Chaturthi (fourth day) of the Shukla Paksha of the Kartik Mass (Kartik month). According to the Gregorian calendar, this day falls in October -November. This year, due to the change in the placements of the celestial bodies, Chaturdashi or Karwa Chauth will fall on November 4. On this day, married women observe one-day nirjala upvas (fast) for the longevity of their husband's life. Read on to know the history, significance and importance of this auspicious festival.

History

The observance of this fast begun from the Northern region. The women across the country started observing fast for the long life of their husbands. Earlier, men used to go out for war against Mughals and women used to stay alone at homes with the kids. So, to pray for their victory and their well being, wifes used to worship God and observe nirjala fast. In ancient times, people used to calculate the time with the rotation of the moon and the sun. So, on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha in the Ashwin month, women used to wait for the arrival of their husbands from the war and open their fasts.

Importance

Nowadays, Karva Chauth is a festival of happiness, love, care and dedication of the married couple. To enhance their relationship and to cherish the years of togetherness, men and women observe a one-day fast. However, this festival belongs to women. On this day, they wear new clothes and do saj-sringaar. Women observe fast and relieve it after the moonrise. Husbands bring gifts for their wives on the special moon night.

Significance

The festival of Karva Chauth has immense significance in the Hindu religion. This day falls on the Krishna Paksha of the Kartik month. It is believed that during this month Goddess Parvati and Lord Vishnu showers their blessings on their devotees. Also, Goddess fulfills the wishes of the women and grat a long life to their husbands. So, to please the Goddess, women observe the fast and seek blessings.

Posted By: Srishti Goel