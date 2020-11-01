The festival of Karwa Chauth will be observed this year on November 4. The pooja will start from 5:33 pm and end at 6:39 pm.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of Karwa Chauth will be observe this year on November 4. Millions of married women across the country will observe fast on the occasion for the well-being, success, and happiness of their life partners.

Women wake up early on the occasion, go through the day without consuming either food or water, and break the fast only after the sighting of the moon. The festival is widely observed in the north Indian states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

Karwa Chauth Date and Puja Timing

The festival will be celebrated this year on November 4. The pooja will start from 5:33 pm and end at 6:39 pm.

Puja Samagri

You will need the following list of items for performing Pooja: A lamp, cotton wick, an oil lamp, hoop, flowers, sweets, Roli, Incense sticks, an earthen pot, Roll, dhoop, sindoor, chandan, Haldi, honey, sugar, milk, water, curd, ghee, kapur.

Chaturthi Tithi

The Chaturthi tithi will begin at 3:24 pm on Wednesday and continue till 5:14 pm the following day.

Fasting Time

The fasting time will begin at 5:43 am on November 4 and continue till 7:40 pm.

This festival has a special place in the hearts of those who love their better halves and want to protect them from every problem. Karwa Chaudh is observed nine days before Diwali in the Hindu month of Ashwin. On this day, special recipes are made that are served during dinner and exchanged among married women. Some of these are: Poori Bhaji, Aloo Tikki, broken wheat kheer, poori, bhaji, dam aloo, paneer makhanwala.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja