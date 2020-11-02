New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Karwa Chauth, which is also known as Karak Chaturthi, is a festival of unconditional love, care, and dedication of the married couples. Karwa Chauth has an eternal significance in the Hindu religion, here Karwa means earthen pot and Chauth means Chaturdashi. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Karwa Chauth is celebrated on the Chaturdashi (fourth day) of the Shukla Paksha of the Kartik mass (Kartik month). On this day, women observe fast for the long life of their husbands. So, to thanks them, husbands buy interesting and adorable gifts. If you are unable to select the Karwa Chauth gift for your wife, try these quirky ideas.

Gift Ideas for Karwa Chauth

1. Payal/ Anklet

Karva Chauth is one of the most special days for all the Hindu ladies. On this day, they wear new clothes, do saaj-sringaar and style themselves with ornaments and accessories. But, your wife will feel even more special if you will gift her new accessories on this spcial day. Also, Payal is considered as one of th most auspicious ornament among the 16 sringaars.

2. Jhumka/Earings

If you are confused and wondering what is the ideal gift for a woman, then don't stress too much. Select a good and affordable pair of Jhumkas or earrings. It one of the accessories that go with all types of dresses. Also, it won't cost you and you can get a variety of Jhumkas and earrings at your nearby jewellery store.

3. Saree/Suit

This is India's traditional festival and women wear saree and salwar suit on this day. To make your wife feel special you can gift her a beautiful dress for the evening puja. A red coloured sequenced saree would be an amazing choice. If your wife doesn't wear a saree or salwar suit, you can purchase, jumpsuit, lehnga or gowns.

4. Mobile Phone/Tablet

October and November are festive months and almost all brands and e-commerce websites offer amazing deals. So, if your wife is looking forward to change her cell why don't you surprise her. Lock an astounding deal and gift your wife a branded smartphone. If your wife's phone is already in a good condition, then you can also purchase a tab for her.

5. Property

If you are planning to buy some new property or you have been saving money to crack some good property deal, then Karwa Chauth is a perfect time. It is a festive month, you may get some amazing dates. Also, Kartik Mass is considered extremely auspicious to purchase new things. It will be a great surprise for your wife. So, make her smile by getting her a new home.

Posted By: Srishti Goel