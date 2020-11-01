Karwa Chauth 2020 Date & Time: Also known as 'Karak Chaturthi', Karwa Chauth is a festival which is observed by married women for the safety, prosperity and long life of their husbands.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Karwa Chauth, which is generally observed by married women, is a festival which is celebrated four days after the first Purnima of the Kartik month. Also known as 'Karak Chaturthi', Karwa Chauth is a festival which is observed by married women for the safety, prosperity and long life of their husbands.

This festival is traditionally celebrated in north India especially in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. However, this festival is not celebrated much in Uttarakhand because it is traditionally not a part of the Kumaoni and Garhwali culture in the state.

Here's the significance of Karwa Chauth:

Generally, Karwa Chauth is observed by married women for the safety and long life of their husband, some unmarried girls and women also observe this festival to find a suitable spouse for themselves.

On this auspicious day, women observe fast from sunrise to moonrise for the safety and longevity of their husbands. During the whole day, women don't eat anything and do no usual housework. They also dress fine clothing and worship their husband in the evening for their long lives.

Karwa Chauth 2020 Day:

This year, the auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on November 4.

What about the fasting time for Karwa Chauth 2020:

The fasting time for this year's Karwa Chauth is from 5.43 am to 7.40 pm.

What about the Shubh Muhurat of Karwa Chauth 2020:

The puja timings for Karwa Chauth 2020 is from 5.33 pm to 6.39 pm on November 4. Meanwhile, Chaturthi tithi will begin at 3.24 am on November 4 and continue till 5.14 pm on November 5.

Here are some songs that women sing on Karwa Chauth:

Veero kudiye Karvara, Sarv suhagan Karvara, Aye katti naya teri naa, Kumbh chrakhra feri naa, Aar pair payeen naa, Ruthda maniyen naa, Suthra jagayeen naa, Ve veero kuriye Karvara, Ve sarv suhagan Karvara

Veero kudiye Karvara, Sarv suhagan Karvara, Aye katti naya teri nee, Kumbh chrakhra feri bhee, Aar pair payeen bhee, Ruthda maniyen bhee, Suthra jagayeen bhee, Ve veero kuriye Karvara, Ve sarv suhagan Karvara

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma