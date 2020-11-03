Karwa Chauth 2020: Karva Chauth is a festival of love, care, happiness and dedication among husbands and wives. On this day, women offer fast for the well being of their husbands.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Karva Chauth is one of the most anticipated festivals for Indian married women. On this day, they observe a day-long 'nirjala upvaas' for the long life of their husbands and dressed-up in the vibrant colours, makeup, jewellery and 16 saaj sringaar. On this day, ladies want to look best and for that they leave no stone unturned. Preparation for Karwa Chauth begins two to three days before the festival. Women get the makeup done, buy new sarees, dress, lehnga and other traditional outfits. If you too are wondering what should be wearing on an auspicious day, have a look at some traditional attires of these Bollywood divas.

Vidya Balan's saree's collection is something that every saree lover woman wants. This red coloured saree from risinglobal is a perfect pick for your Karva Chauth look. In a simple, Indian traditional makeup and hanging earrings, Vidya is giving major 'bhartiya naari' goals. If you want to look as beautiful as Kahani actor, grab this traditional outfit for your Karwa Chauth eve.

Deepika Padukone is a fashionista and no one can deny that. She oozes oomph with all her outfits and makeup. Out of so many traditional and stylish looks, this is one of the most suitable dress for Karwa Chauth. Black is everyone's favourite and a colour that breaks several stereotypes. So, try this trendy saree with a full sleeves blouse and peachy makeup.

Alia Bhatt is known for her extravagant performances, exuberant looks and tremendous style. Alia treats her fans with beautiful pictures on her Instagram and wears all kinds of dress. Among her trendy, classy and sizzling outfits, we have shortlisted a perfect pink-coloured-lehnga style with a golden sequence.

Sonam Kapoor is one of the actresses who is well known for her traditional outfits. She posts so many royal and unique sarees and dresses on her Instagram. Thus saree from goodearyhindia is best suitable for Karwa Chauth. You can try this Royal look at any function or festival. From saree to jewellery to makeup, everything is just perfect.

Bhumi Pednekar is an inspiration to many, her journey in Bollywood is just remarkable. She has a huge fan following now and every girl wants to look like her. If you looking for some delighted Karwa Chauth look, then this Manish Malhotra saree draped by Bhumi Pednekar is a commendable choice. You can wear this light-weighted saree on any occasion including Karwa Chauth.

