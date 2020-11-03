Karwa Chauth 2020: In the decades, Bollywood widely presented eternal love and relationships. Have a look at these amazing Bollywood movies and songs to watch on Karwa Chauth.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The auspicious day of Karwa Chauth is here to bring love and affection to your life. The months of October and November bring a lot of festivals along with it. Starting from Navratra to Dussehra, and later from Karwa Chauth to Dhanteras and Diwali, people across the nation celebrate these festivals with great Zest and zeal. The festival falls on the fourth day after the full moon, in the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Kartik. Over the years, the celebrations of Karwa Chauth have become an integral part of our culture. The festival is a symbol of a pure and strong bond of love between a husband and wife.

After enjoying the auspicious nine-day festival Sharad Navratri and Dussehra, people are all ready to celebrate Karwa Chauth, which is highly popular among the married Indian women who keep fast for the well being of their husbands and break the fast only after the moonrise. Nowadays, many husbands also fast for their wives.

For the auspicious day, here is a list of Bollywood movies and songs that will be perfect to wish Happy Karwa Chauth to your best halves.

Songs

Bole Chudiyan from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham- This larger than life Bollywood song from Karan Johar’s film based on the festival of Karwa Chauth is the best song to add to your playlist on this auspicious day.

Chand Chhupa Badal Mein from the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam- The iconic pair of Salman and Aishwarya in this song exudes love in its purest form. This is yet another song that can narrate your plight waiting for the moon to rise.

Ghara Aja Pardesi from the film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge - The evergreen chemistry between the most romantic couple of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol will surely turn your mood into a romantic one.

Movies

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

Karan Johar one of the most iconic family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham is a full entertainment package. This film is all about relationships, values and family traditions. Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham's grand Karwa Chauth celebration is just unforgettable. The film featured Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol and Kareena Kapoor in the pivotal roles.

Baghban

When it comes to family drama or love story, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Baghban tops. And especially when we recall Karwa Chauth scenes from the film Baghban has the best. In that scene, the old couple, who parted ways because of their children, tries to break the fast on the phone call. But, the wife realize that there is no food on her husband's plate.

Baabul

Ravi Chopra directorial left everyone in tears with an extravagant drama and love. The film featured Rani Mukerji, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in the lead roles. In the film, Millie (Mukerji's) fasts for Karwa Chauth so as to be wife to Avi (Salman Khan) for the next seven births.

Posted By: Srishti Goel