Karwa Chauth 2020: Karwa Chauth is an annual festival that is celebrated by married women across the country. To treat your family members prepare these quick and easy recipes.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Karwa Chauth is a festival that is mostly celebrated in northern India during which married women fast from sunrise till the moon comes out while unmarried women observe fast for finding their prospective grooms. This year, it will be celebrated on October 17. On this day women expect their husbands to show their love for them. So here are some ideas for you to show your unconditional love for your wife:

Earlier, this festival was popular only in north India but Bollywood and TV serials have made it quite popular all over the country. Now, women, unmarried girls observe a fast for their husbands and fiancées. On this day, women also prepare some delicious delicacies. Have a look at the popular Karwa Chauth recipes.

1. Dry Fruit Feni Or Vermicelli Recipe | Credits: Her Zindagi

Ingredients

2 cup milk

1/2 cup feni or vermicelli

1/2 tsp saffron or Kesar

A handful of dry fruits

Ghee

Sugar to taste

How to prepare:

Step 1: In a kadhai, add some ghee and saute feni till they turn golden and aromatic. Take off flame.

Step 2: In the same pan, add some more ghee and roast dry fruits or nuts. Transfer to a plate.

Step 3: Soak saffron in 2 tsp water and keep aside.

Step 4: In a pan, pour milk and let it cook on low flame till it starts to thicken.

Step 5: Now add sugar and saffron to the milk.

Step 6: Add roasted feni and mix well.

Step 7: Take off flame and garnish with dry fruits. You can have it hot or cold as per choice.

2. Aaloo Puri

Ingredients

2 tbsp Ghee

1/2 tsp Hing or Asafoetida

1 tsp Cumin Seeds

1/2 tsp Turmeric Powder

1 tsp Red Chilli Powder 1/2 tsp Garam Masala Powder

1/2 kg Boiled Potatoes

1 tbsp Fresh Coriander

Salt As Per Taste

1 cup Water

1/2 cup Chopped Tomato

1 tbsp Coriander Powder

How to prepare:

Step 1: In a pan, add ghee and as it turns hot, add asafoetida and cumin seeds.

Step 2: Next, add chopped tomatoes and cook well.

Step 3: Sprinkle coriander powder, turmeric powder, garam masala powder, red chilli powder and salt. Let it cook for a while.

Step 4: Add potato cubes in the pan. You can also use mashed potatoes.

Step 5: Now add a cup of water in the pan and cook for a few minutes.

Step 6: Top with chopped coriander leaves. Enjoy with pooris or parathas.

3. Makhana Cutlet

Ingredients

50gms makhana (lotus seeds)

1/4 cup chopped coriander leaves

3 potatoes

1 tbsp red chili powder

1 tsp roasted cumin powder

4 to 5 crushed green chili

1 tbsp sesame seeds

2 tbsp peanuts

15 to 20 raisins

10 to 15 chopped cashew

salt to taste

1 tsp black salt

1 tsp dry mango powder

How to prepare:

Step 1: To make this scrumptious dish, heat ghee in a pan and roast the lotus seeds in it. After they are roasted, grind them to a coarse powder.

Step 2: Next, mix all the ingredients along with mashed potatoes in a blender.

Step 3: Take a small portion of the mixture in your hands and shape it in the form of a patty or a cutlet.

Step 4: Heat oil in a skillet or a heavy-bottomed pan over medium flame and deep fry them until they turn golden brown.

Step 5: Flip the cutlets onto your plates and enjoy them with mint chutney or with a hot cup of masala chai. Bon appetite!

4. Pindi Chhole

Ingredients

1/2 cup white chickpeas

Salt to taste

3 tea bags of black tea

3 tbsp ghee

1 1/2 tsp garlic paste (you can skip if you don't eat)

2 tsp roasted cumin powder

2 tsp coriande powder

For Chana Masala: 3 tsp roasted and ground anardana

2 tsp red chilli powder

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

3/4 tsp amchur

2 tsp coriander powder

Foe The Tempering: 1 tbsp ghee

1 tsp cumin seeds

5 whole green chillies slit

2 medium quartered tomato pieces

salt to taste

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp ginger paste

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

How to prepare:

Step 1: Place a pressure cooker on high heat and tip in soaked overnight, drained chhola.

Step 2: Add in the tea bags, salt, and 1 cup water.

Step 3: After two whistles, cook for 15 minutes on low heat.

Step 4: Remove from heat and let it cool before opening. Make sure that the chana is soft and then discard the tea bags and set aside.

Step 5: To Make The Chana Masala: In a medium bowl, take the roasted anardana powder and then add in turmeric powder, red chilli powder, amchur, and coriander powder. Mix well and keep aside.

Step 6: Next, take a kadhai and keep on medium heat. Heat the ghee and then add in the cumin seeds.

Step 7: Once the fluttering stops, add in the onions and saute till they turn golden.

Step 8: Add the pastes of garlic and ginger, turmeric powder, roasted cumin powder, coriander powder, and red chilli powder and cook for 3 minutes, then add cooked chhola

Step 9: Stir well till the chhole is coated and then add salt and cook for another 5 minutes.

Step 10: For Tempering: Take a small iron kadhai and heat on medium flame and then add some ghee.

Step 11: Once the ghee is hot, add tomato wedges, cumin seeds, green chillies, and salt.

Step 12: Sauté for 2 minutes.

Step 13: Add 4 cup water, cover and cook till the tomato softens and then remove the lid to cook for 3 minutes more.

Step 14: Pour the tempering onto the chana. Add garam masala and then cook for another 15 minutes on low heat and then serve.

Posted By: Srishti Goel