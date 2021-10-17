New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The series of festivals have started in India and as Dussehra has just passed, people are already gearing up for Karwa Chauth 2021. This is a festival where married Hindu women fast for their husbands' long and prosperous life. This fast is observed from sunrise to moonrise where the ladies don't eat or drink anything at all.

In the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar month of Kartik on the fourth day after full moon day, Karva Chauth festival is celebrated. And this year the auspicious day is falling on October 24, 2021, Sunday.

And talking about the rituals of Karwa Chauth, one of the main elements of this day is the Sargi meal. This is a pre-dawn meal given by mother-in-law to her daughter-in-law before sunrise. The purpose of having it early in the morning is to sustain the energy to go without food and water the whole day. Therefore, since it holds this much importance in the festival, it is necessary to add a few particular types of dishes in your Sargi.

So, here we are with a list of healthy food items that you should definitely include in your Sargi for this year's Karwa Chauth rituals.

1. Feni

It is a traditional dish in Punjabi families. It is a good source of calcium and it's full of energy. Sauteed feni is added in thickened milk, soaked saffron is added to it while it's boiling. Add sugar and roasted crushed dry fruits. Boil for two minutes, the Feni is ready.

2. Aloo Paratha

With the soft dough of wheat flour with little oil, Aloo Paratha is prepared. In mashed boiled potatoes, some salt, pepper and other spices are mixed. Fill this mixture in rolled dough. Fry this Paratha on a medium-hot pan. Add butter on it for better taste.

3. Dry fruit Laddu

Laddus can be a delight to have before you start with your vrat. Make coarse powder of dry fruits like almonds, cashew nuts, raisins, pistachios, and dry dates, etc. Add ghee, sugar, and coconut powder. Gently shape them into balls.

4. Mathri

Made from maida and salt, Mathri is a great snack for earl morning. Make dough of maida adding ghee, salt, baking powder and lukewarm water to it. Take small balls of the dough, roll them. It is a deep fried delicious snack.

5. Phirni

In some families, phirni is a traditional dish. It is prepared by adding rice flour to milk and it's slowly cooked on a very slow flame. Sugar and dry fruits are added after some time. It is served in earthen pots.

