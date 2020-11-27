Kartik Purnima Date 2020: Kartik Purnima will fall on November 30, 2020, and coincidentally it will fall with the lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan this year, check out the date, day and importance of this day.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The meaning of the word 'Purnima' means the full moon day and the full moon that falls on Kartik month is known as Kartik Purnima. This day is celebrated on the 15th lunar day of the month Kartik and it generally falls in the month of November. This day is also known as Tripuri Purnima or Tripurari Purnima. This day is one of the most significant days in the traditional calendar.

Kartik Purnima will fall on November 30, 2020, and coincidentally it will fall with the lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan this year. Here we have compiled everything about this day, from date to tithi and significance:

Kartik Purnima Date 2020:

Kartik Purnima will be observed on November 30 this year.

What is the Kartik Purnima 2020 tithi?

The Kartik Purnima Tithi will begin at 12:47 PM on Nov 29, 2020, and Purnima tithi will end at 02:59 PM on Nov 30, 2020.

Significance of Kartik Purnima 2020:

According to Hindu mythology, this festival is one of the important and ancient festivals of India. Usually, devotees take a bath in the Ganga river on this day and this day is known as Kartik Snana. On this day, Lord Shiva killed a trio of Asura brothers who was known as Tipurasura, and Lord Shiva took the avatar of Tipurari to kill them

After killing them, Lord Shiva restored peace, and thus after that Devas celebrated Diwali on this day to celebrate the victory of Lord Shiva over the evil.

On this day, a grand mela is held at Pushkar. The fair begins on Prabodhini Ekadashi, and it falls a week or so before Kartik Purnima. Kartik Purnima is also the last day to perform Tulsi Vivah.

