Kartik Purnima 2022: Do's And Don'ts To Keep In Mind While Celebrating Puranmasi Amid Lunar Eclipse

KNOWN AS the full moon day in the auspicious month of Kartik, Kartik Purnima is the most significant festival of this month. Popularly known as Poornima, Puranmasi, Poonam and Pournima, it begins on the Prabodhini Ekadasi with five-day festivities that include Deepdaan, Ganga Aarti, Ganga Mahotsav etc.

This year Kartik Purnima will be celebrated on November 08 across the country and worship Lord Vishnu to seek the blessing of health, wealth and prosperity. However, this year the auspicious day of Kartik Purnima is coinciding with the second and last lunar eclipse of the year, due to which there are some do's and don'ts that devotees should keep in mind while celebrating this festival.

Kartik Purnima 2022: Do's

1. On the occasion of Kartik Purnima, Hindu scriptures believe that devotees should sleep on the floor.

2. One should observe fast on this festival and light lamps of ghee in the house, especially during the lunar eclipse.

3. Worshipping Lord Vishnu, donating food and clothes, and buying gold on this day bring prosperity to the house.

4. Practice celibacy on the holy festival of Kartik Purnima.

5. According to Hindu beliefs, food and water get exposed to negative vibrations during a lunar eclipse, therefore put basil or tulsi leaves in every food item and water in the house.

6. Chant holy mantras and keep your mind devoted to Lord Vishnu.

Kartik Purnima 2022: Don'ts

1. Do not consume non-vegetarian food such as chicken, meat etc on the auspicious day of Kartik Purnima.

2. As Kartika Purnima and Lunar Eclipse are coinciding with each other this year, remember to keep in mind the timings and rules of the Sutak period.

3. Avoid consuming onion and garlic in any food items for this day.

4. Do not consume alcohol or smoke during the auspicious times of this festival.

5. Try not to indulge in any fights or bad behaviour on this day, help the needy and be kind towards others.