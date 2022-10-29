Kartik Purnima 2022: Check Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat And Other Details Here

INDIA celebrates numerous festivals with great jubilation. Kartik Purnima is one such festival with great significance in different parts of the country. The full moon during the auspicious Hindu month of Kartik is known as Kartik Purnima. It is also referred to as Poonam, Pournami, Pournimasi and Poornima in different parts of the country. In Vaishnava traditions, the auspicious month of Kartik also known as Damodara month is dedicated to Lord Krishna. On the day of Kartik Purnima, several rituals and festivities culminate.

Kartik Purnima 2022: Date And Timings

This year Kartik Purnima will be observed on November 8, along with a lunar eclipse which will be visible worldwide.

According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi begins at 04:15 PM on November 06 and ends at 04:31 PM on November 08, 2022.

Kartik Purnima 2022: Significance

Kartik Purnima is celebrated as Gurpurab or Prakash Prava of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, who was the first Guru of Sikhs. It is also known as Tripuri Purnima or Tripura Purnima. According to Hindu Mythology, Kartik Purnima is spiritually significant and Kartik Snana and worshipping of Lord Vishnu are some major rituals of the day. It is considered an auspicious day for performing religious ceremonies. According to beliefs, performing Kartik Snan is equivalent to performing 100 Ashhvamegha Yagya.

Kartik Purnima 2022: Celebrations

People observe fast on the day of Kartik Purnima. The festivities of Kartik Purnima Kartika Purnima festivities last for five days and begin with Tulsi-Vivah Utsav, Bhishma Panchaka, Vaikuntha Chaturdashi and Dev Diwali. On the day Kartik Purnima, the banks of the river Ganga are decorated with thousands of earthen lamps.