Kartik Purnima 2020: Kartik Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day of the Shukla Paksha of the Karthik month. Read on to about the Puja Vidhi, Katha, Aarti, Muhurat, Vrat Katha and Puja Mantra.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The full moon of Kartik month (name of the eighth month in the Hindu calendar) is known as Kartik Purnima. According to the Gregorian calendar, Kartik Purnima falls in the month of November every year. This year, Karthik Purnima will be celebrated on November 30, 2020.

As per the religious belief, on the date of Kartik Purnima, Lord Shiva killed a demon named Tripurasura, which pleased the gods and Lord Vishnu gave the name Tripurari to Shiva. In the joy of the slaughter of Tripurasura, all the gods descend from heaven and celebrate Diwali in Kashi on this day.

Puja Vidhi

On the day of Kartik Purnima, get up before sunrise and take a bath in the holy river. It is believed that on this day, bathing in the holy rivers achieves virtue. If it is not possible to bathe in the holy river, then take a bath at home by mixing Ganga water in bath water.

- Worship Lord Vishnu and Maa Lakshmi at night time through rituals.

- Read, listen and narrate the story of Satyanarayan.

- After performing the aarti of Lord Vishnu and Mother Lakshmi, offer the moon to the moon.

- Light the lamp inside and outside the house.

- Distribute Prasad among all members of the household.

- Donating lamps on the occasion of Kartik Purnima is also considered very auspicious.

Kartik Purnima Katha

According to the legend, there was a demon named Tarakasura. He had three sons - Tarakaksha, Kamalaksha and Vidyunmali. Kartik, the elder son of Lord Shiva killed Tarakasura. The three sons were very sad to hear the news of their father's murder. The three together did austerity to seek a boon from Brahma. Brahmaji was pleased with the austerity of the three and said that what demands do you want to ask for a boon. The three asked Brahma Ji for a boon to be immortal, but Brahmaji asked him to ask for a different boon than this.

The three thought again together and this time asked Brahmaji to build three separate cities, in which all could sit and roam the whole earth and sky. After a thousand years, when we meet and the cities of the three of us become united, and the God who has the ability to destroy all the three cities with one arrow is the cause of our death. Brahmaji gave them this boon.

All three were very happy to receive the boon. At the behest of Brahmaji, Mayadanava built three cities for him. A city of gold was made for Taraksha, silver for Kamala and iron for Vidyunmali. The three together took possession of all the three worlds. Lord Indra was frightened by these three demons and went to the shelter of Lord Shankar. After listening to Indra, Lord Shiva built a divine chariot to destroy these demons.

Everything in this divine chariot was made of deities. Wheels made of moon and sun. Indra, Varuna, Yama and Kubera become chariots of chariots. Become a Himalayan bow and Sheshnag is an icon. Lord Shiva himself became an arrow and Agni Dev became the tip of the arrow. Lord Shiva himself rode on this divine chariot.

This chariot made of Gods and a fierce war took place between the three brothers. As soon as these three chariots came in a straight line, Lord Shiva left the arrow and destroyed all three. After this slaughter, Lord Shiva came to be called Tripurari. This slaughter happened on the full moon of Kartik month, hence, this day also came to be known as Tripuri Purnima.

