Kartik Month 2022: Know Do's And Don'ts Of This Auspicious Month

THE Kartik month is an auspicious period to Lord Vishnu. The month holds special significance and is popularly known as Kartik Maas which will begin from October 10 and will end on November 8, 2022. The Kartik month is considered as the holiest month in the Hindu Lunar calendar. The moon is present at its full power during this month and that is why devotees perform and worship Lord Vishnu to get rid of hurdles from their personal and professional lives.

It is believed that on this day, Radha Krishna performed Raslila with their gopis. In the Vaishnava tradition, Kartik month is also referred to as Damodara month which is one of many names of Lord Krishna. For celebrations, at Jagannath Temple, Puri and all other Radha Krishna temples, sacred vow is observed throughout the Kartik month and performances of Raslila are organized on this auspicious day.

However, during the auspicious period of Kartik month, devotees should keep in mind some do's and don'ts for the month. Read below some do's and don'ts to follow during Kartik month.

Kartik Month 2022: Do's

1. During the whole month of Kartika Maas, one should get up early in the morning in Brahma Mahurat.

2. Keep a lighting diya in front of the Tulsi plant at your home as it is considered auspicious. Worship Tulsi plant at your home as Tulsi holds a special significance in this month.

3. Deep Daan is a major event held during Kartik Maas. FOr this, you can take a earthen diya aur flour diya, light it and leave it in the holy river.

4. During this auspicious month, recite Bhagavad Gita regularly.

5. One should practice celibacy in Kartik month.

6. Try to sleep on the floor as it is believed that sleeping on the floor generates pure thoughts and intentions in one's mind and body.

Kartik Month 2022: Don'ts

1. Abstain from consuming non-vegetarian food such as meat, chicken, fish etc during Kartik month.

2. Prohibit yourself from consuming some other food items such as brinjal, cumin seeds (jeera), curd and bitter gourd.

3. Avoid eating some cereals such as black gram dal, moong dal, channa and peas.

4. Applying oil on the body during Kartik month is prohibited. According to the Hindu scriptures, people who have a habit of applying oil on the body after a bath must avoid it. However, oil can be applied on the body on the day of Narak Chaturdashi.

5. Do not be rude or angry during Kartik month and do not let anybody go empty handed from your door during this period.