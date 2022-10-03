Kartik Month 2022: Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Importance Of The Auspicious Hindi Month

THE auspicious period dedicated to Lord Vishnu is just around the corner. Popularly known as Kartik Maas, the festival is celebrated widely by Hindus, Sikhs and Jain on the full moon or Purnima day of the month of Kartik. The Kartik month will begin on October 10 and end on November 08, 2022, according to the Hindu calendar. In Vaishnava tradition, Kartik month is known as 'Damodara month', which is one of the names of Lord Vishnu.

The Kartik Maas calendar is followed mainly in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Chattisgarh and other North Indian states. According to Hindus, pujas, rituals and other auspicious celebrations during the period of Kartik Maas provide happiness and pleasure in life by Lord Vishnu. Kartik Month observes many important festivals such as Karwa Chauth, Ahoi Ashtami, Diwali, Gujarati New Year, Dhanteras, Chauth Puja, Tulsi Vivah and Kartik Purnima.

Significance Of Kartik Maas

Kartik Maas is the eighth month of the Hindu calendar, which coincides with October or November in the Gregorian calendar. It is believed that this month is known for awakening the soul with meditation and celebration. Religious Hindu texts describe this month as the holiest month and the favorite of Lord Vishnu.

Rituals to perform during Kartik Maas:

1. Abstain from non-vegetarian food items during the auspicious Kartik maas. According to the beliefs, consumption of non-vegetarian food is considered Brahma Hathya.

2. Devotees should take a spiritual bath for the whole month.

3. Devotees should light Diya in their house every morning and evening during Kartik Maas.

4. Follow Ekabhuktam during the month, which means take only one meal in a day. You can consume fruits or milk in the evening time after performing puja.

5. Rituals in the month of Kartik Maas such as Karthika Somavara, Kalashtami, Kushmand Navami, Akshay Navami, Hari Bodhini, Vyasa Puja, Karhka Poornima, Tulsi Vivah etc should be performed strictly.

6. During this month, the devotees should observe celibacy.

7. Worshipping of Tulsi is considered highly auspicious in this month.

8. Lighting a Diya near the Tulsi plant every day during this month is considered very auspicious. It is believed that following this ritual brings wealth and peace to your life.