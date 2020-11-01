Kartik Maas 2020: Let us know about the do's and don'ts to follow this month, read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The month of Kartik has begun from today. This month has an important and auspicious significance in Hindu culture. The Kartik month started from November 1 will last till November 30. In this month, the devotees not only worship Lord Vishnu but they also worship Goddess Lakshmi. The devotees keep fast in this month. However, it is necessary to follow some rules in this month. It is said that if a person follows the rules properly in this month, they receive satisfaction and they get promoted. The Kartik Maas is the last month of Chatur Maas. Let us know about the do's and don'ts to follow this month:

The devotees should follow these rules:

1. The plant of Tulsi must be worshipped in this month, it is said that it doubles the importance of worship.

2. The person should sleep on the floor in this month as it gives peaceful and sacred thoughts.

3. In this month, the devotees should observe celibacy.

4. The devotees should donate "Diyas", it is known as deep daan and it brings merit and it gives prosperous life to a person.

Don'ts in this month

1. The devotees should avoid non-vegetarian food in this month, it is suggested that one should avoid non-vegetarian food in this holy month as it leads to ‘demons’ life.

2. The devotees should avoid drinking chilled water as it often leads to cough and cold and is not good for health.

In this month, Lord Vishnu goes for sleep. This month marks the sign of joy and kindness on Earth. It is also said that mother Lakshmi travels on Earth in this month. Goddess Lakshmi gives the grace of wealth to the devotees. and thus there is the importance of worshipping Maa Lakshmi in this month.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma