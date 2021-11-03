New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Amavasya is the no-moon day that means moon is not visible on Amavasya tithi. In Sanskrit, 'ama' means 'together' and 'vasya' is 'to dwell'. In Indian tradition among Hindus, Amavasya holds a great significance. As per all the Hindu beliefs, amavasya tithi is a time of great power.

Fast is observed for both the Sun and Moon Gods to please them and seek their blessings. Kartik Amavasya is also dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and on this day, Diwali is celebrated as well. Not just Maa Lakshmi, but Maa kali is also worshipped on this day as Amavasya prevails during midnight.

As per the Gujarati calendar, Kartik Amavasya marks the end of Aso month. It is the last month of the Gujarat calendar.

Amavasya in the month of Kartik of Hindu calendar is called Kartik Amavasya. This year it will be observed on November 4th, 2021.

Kartik Amavasya 2021: Date and time

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 08:33 PM on November 03, 2021

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 05:14 PM on November 04, 2021

Kartik Amavasya 2021: Significance

Amavasya is observed in all parts of the country with devotion and it is considered an ideal day for Pitru Puja where devotees seek blessings. This day is also propitious for donations and charity work.

After defeating Lankapati Ravana on Vijayadashami day and serving fourteen years of exile, Lord Rama returned to his Kingdom Ayodhya with his wife Devi Sita and brother Lakshmana on this day. Therefore, since it was a no-moon day, so in order to welcome their king, people lighted millions of diyas were. And as a result, this festival not just symbolises the victory of good over evil but also the victory of light over darkness.

Kartik Amavasya 2021: Rituals

- After the early bath, preferably in holy rivers, arghya is to be given to God Sun. Sesame seeds are flown in the water.

- Light a deepak at your puja place or in a temple.

- Recite Vishnu Sahastrnama, this is very rewarding.

- on Kartik Amavasya Abhishek on Shivling is very auspicious.

- Recite Navgrah Strotra to get ease from some ill effects of horoscope.

- Donations and charity work is very rewarding on this day.

- It is traditional to light earthen lamps on the night of Kartik Amavasya.

