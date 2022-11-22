Kartik Aaryan Birthday Special: Take Inspiration From The Bollywood Star's Diet And Fitness Routine

THE BHOOL Bhulaiya fame, Kartika Aaryan is celebrating his 32nd birthday today. The Punjabi boy made his acting debut in Pyaar Ka Punchnama and is unstoppable since then. The actor has an incredible fan following and lives a superb lifestyle with his family in Mumbai.

The actor is consistent over his social media and shares his workout videos frequently. The actor has set major fitness goals for his fans. Let us reveal the popular star's daily diet and fitness regime.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Love Aaj Kal starrer revealed his daily diet. During the interview, the actor said, that his diet plan includes a complete 7-8 small meals throughout the day. All his meals are designed in such a way that his daily requirement of proteins and fewer carbs is satiated.

Sleep is one of the most integral parts of a healthy body. The actor said that he sleeps for complete 8 hours in order to function the entire day. Not to forget, sleep and hydration are the essential components of a healthy lifestyle.

Talking about his vegetable and fruit intake, he revealed that his favourite fruit is mango and he mostly prefers to eat lady's finger. Other than this he consumes all vegetables and fruits. The actor is a sweet tooth and cannot control himself when it comes to desserts. He mentioned that whenever he eats too many sweets, he works out more to burn calories.

Talking about his fitness regime, the actor is consistent with his workout schedules and follows them religiously. His social media is proof of that.

Talking about the actor's stupendous lifestyle, he currently resides in his luxurious villa in Mumbai. According to Housing.com, his house is set up with deluxe lighting setups and a combination of tasteful furniture. According to GQ, the actor currently owns a shimmery black Lamborghini Urus Capsule, BMW 5 Series 520D, a Mini Cooper S Convertible and Porsche 718 Boxster. As reported by News 18, the total net worth of Kartik Aaryan is around 5.2 million dollars.