Karthigai Deepam 2022: Know Significance, Shubh Muhurat And Celebrations Of The Day

THE AUSPICIOUS festival of Karthigai Deepam is celebrated mainly in Tamil Nadu by Tamil Hindus. The day falls in the month of Karthikai when Karthigai Nakshatra prevails during Ratrinama accoring to the Tamil solar calendar. It is the festival of lights and one of the most auspicious and significant days in the Tamil solar calendar. The festival this year is being celebrated on December 06 with great enthusiasm and joy.

Karthigai Deepam 2022: Date And Shubh Muhurat

The festival of Karthigai Deepam is being celebrated on December 06, 2022. According to Drik Panchang, the Karthigai Nakshatram begins at 08:38 AM on December 06 and ends at 10:25 AM on December 07, 2022.

Karthigai Deepam 2022: Significance

This ausipicious festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva and his son Lord Kartikeya and is celebrated by decorating houses and temples with lighst and diyas. According to the religious beleifs, the ones who observe this festival are blessed with happiness and well being. On this day, houses are lit with Agal Vilakkus or clay lamp oils and are considered the South Indian version of Raksha Bandhan.

Karthgai Deepam 2022: Thirvuvannamalai Arunachaleshwara Swamy Temple

The festivities of this occasion take place at grand levels. One of the most famous celebrations take place at Thirvuvannamalai Arunachaleshwaea Swamy Temple which continues for ten days. The celebrations beginw with on the day of Nakshatra Uthiraadam with Dwajarohanam. On this day, huge fire lamps are lit up on the hills and the fire is known as Maha Deepam. Thousands of devotees emerge at the place to pray and venerate Lord Shiva. The festivities at this temple are known as Karthikai Brahmotsavam.