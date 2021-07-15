Karka Sankranti will be celebrated on 16 July, 2021, on Friday this year. On this day, devotees observe fast, worship Lord Mahavishnu and seek his blessings. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Sankranti takes place when the change of sun happens from one zodiac sign to another. And Karka Sankranti marks the journey of the sun towards the southern area. This special day is a counterpart of Makar Sankranti and it is believed that this day is very auspicious for charitable activities and donations.

As per popular beliefs, Dakshinayana starts with Karka Sankranti and deities go to sleep during the six months phase. On this day, devotees observe fast, worship Lord Mahavishnu and seek his blessings.

Karka Sankranti 2021: Date And Time

Karka Sankranti will be celebrated on 16 July, 2021, on Friday this year.

Karka Sankranti 2021: Significance

Monsoon season begins with Karka Sankranti which is considered good for agriculture which is an important source of income for many in the country. Meanwhile, apart from that Makar Sankranti marks the end of Dakshinayana and Uttarayan starts post that. During these Dakshinayana's four months devotees worship Lord Vishnu. Also, many followers even perform Pitru Tarpan for their ancestors on Karka Sankranti. It is a ritual which is performed to pray for the departed souls' peace.

Karka Sankranti 2021: Shubh Muhurat

Karka Sankranti Punya Kaal starts- 05:34 AM

Karka Sankranti Punya Kaal ends- 05:09 PM

Karka Sankranti Maha Punya Kaal starts- 02:51 PM

Karka Sankranti Maha Punya Kaal ends- 05:09 PM

Karka Sankrati 2021: Puja Vidhi

Take a dip in holy river Ganga

After taking bath, offer Arghya to the Sun God and chant Surya Mantra.

Post hat, worship Lord Vishnu and chant Vishnu Sahasranama Stotra is chanted. This can bring peace and good fortune to the devotees.

Donate clothes, grains, oil to brahmins.

Don't begin a new big task on this day.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal