Kareena Kapoor Birthday Special: Health Secrets Of Bebo That Make Her 'Fit And Fab'

BOLLYWOOD actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 42nd birthday today and we can't stop admiring her fit body and healthy lifestyle. One of the most prolific actors in the Hindi film industry, Kareena is known for her dazzling fashion choices and doesn't shy away from flaunting her impeccable lifestyle. Kareena is one of those Bollywood actresses who managed to stay healthy and fit despite being a mother of two children.

Her Instagram page is jam-packed with numerous home workout sessions and the consumption of healthy food. However, being a Punjabi, she never hesitates to fulfil her cravings. She performs a lot of asanas to improve body postures, help in building strong body muscles which keep her physically and mentally fit. The actress is an inspiration when it comes to workouts and training.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the actress has taken all the possible opportunities to advocate for healthier lifestyle choices, be it her exercise videos on Instagram or her advice for expecting mothers through her book, Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be.

Let's have a look at some of her workout and yoga sessions that the actress has shared on her Instagram:

1. In this video reel, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen doing some yoga postures. She wrote in the caption, "When your yoga instructor follows you on Instagram, you know it's time to say bye to biryani and halwa."

2. She shared a picture some time back sitting on her balcony on her yoga mat and her caption goes, "Back at my most favourite spot...My Yoga Mat, with my favourite girl...long road ahead but we can do this. On! that my car at the back?"

3. This picture shows that Bebo is a fitness freak and yoga is her favourite spot to be in.

4. In this video, the actress is seen doing Surya Namaskar. In her caption, she mentioned, "108 Surya namaskar done, grateful, thankful and ready to eat pumpkin pie tonight."

Despite yoga sessions, the Laal Singh Chadha Actress also shares her love for food. In many interviews, the actress has revealed that she is a big foodie and loves to eat biryani and the food made by her husband Saif Ali Khan. She cannot resist a table full of delicious food.

Her favourite food includes biryani, coffee, dal chawal, Italian and Thai food, pizza etc. Other than the fast food, according to the actress, she gives all the credit to her dietician Rujuta Diwekar, for her body transformations. She is very punctual to yoga for almost two hours, six days a week.