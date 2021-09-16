On Kanya Sankranti day the Sun moves from its own sign, Singh rashi (Leo) to the sign of Budh, Kanya rashi (Virgo). Know how auspicious or struggle-full it is going to get for your zodiac sign.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Sankranti is known as the transmigration of the Sun from one Rashi (zodiac sign) to the other. There are twelve Sankrantis that take place in a year. And now as Kanya Sankranti is nearing, here we are with some information about the special day.

Kanya Sankranti 2021: Date and time

Sankranti Day: Thursday

Sankranti observation date: September, 17

Transit Date: September 17, 2021

Kanya Sankranti Punya Kala: 06:07 to 12:15

Kanya Sankranti Maha Punya Kala: 06:07 to 08:09

Kanya Sankranti moment: 25:29+ on September

Effect of Kanya Sankranti on different zodiac signs

The sun is considered a very important planet among Navgrah, the nine planets. If the sun is strong in one's horoscope, astrologically, then the person is said to achieve higher posts as well as respect and recognition. At present Sun is in its own sign, Leo but on Kanya Sankranti, September 17 it will transit to next sign Virgo. All the zodiac signs will be affected by this transmigration, know about yours:

Aries

Sun will Transit from the sixth house which is not considered auspicious, so opponents and enemies may get active. Be careful and alert to overcome the situation.

Taurus

Sun will transit from the fifth house, children may be benefitted, at workplace you may face some problems, avoid arguments.

Gemini

Sun will transit from the fourth house, take care of your mother and seek blessings from elders. Some old family disputes may be solved.

Cancer

Sun will transit from third house which is a house of efforts, siblings and small trips. You will feel more energetic so utilise your strength in giving speed to your venture.

Leo

Sun will transit to your second house, the house of wealth. The sudden gain in wealth is seen. Your convincing ability may increase.

Virgo

Sun will transit in Virgo, may give some hurdles in financial gains. Businessmen may face some problems for getting good deals.

Libra

Sun will transit from the twelfth house. This house is of expenditure, foreign gains and spiritual thoughts. Think before you spend. Some gains from business abroad are seen. This period will be average for you.

Scorpio

The Sun will transit from the house of earning, the eleventh house. It will be favourable period. You will gain success and recognition.

Sagittarius

The Sun will transit from your house of career. With hard work, you may achieve good results. Rise and chances of promotion are seen.

Capricorn

The Sun will transit from the ninth house. You may be deceived by a reliable person so it's time to be alert and cautious.

Aquarius

The Sun will transit from eighth house, which is not considered auspicious. You may face problem in your career as well as in personal life.

Pisces

The Sun will transit from the seventh house which denotes partner also. You may face some arguments with your life partner as well as some disputes with your business partner. Avoid ego problems.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal