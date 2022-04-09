New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day festival that falls in the month of March or April. In this festival, the devotees worship the nine avatars of Maa Durga. Also known as Vasant Navratri and Rama Navratri, Chaitra Navratri commenced on April 2 and will end on April 11 in 2022. On the last two days of Chaitra Navratri, that is Ashtami and Navmi, devotees do Kanya Pujan. Check out the date, time and puja vidhi of Kanya Pujan.

Kanya Pujan 2022: Date and Time

Kanya Puja can be done on any day during Navratri, but worshipping on Ashtami and Navami is considered more auspicious. Therefore, it will be auspicious to do Kanya Pujan on April 9 or 10.

According to Drik Panchang,

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 11:05 PM on Apr 08, 2022

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 01:23 AM on Apr 10, 2022

Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat - 11:07 AM to 01:40 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 32 Mins

Rama Navami Madhyahna Moment - 12:23 PM

Navami Tithi Begins - 01:23 AM on Apr 10, 2022

Navami Tithi Ends - 03:15 AM on Apr 11, 2022

Sukarma is considered good for most auspicious activities.

Sukarma Yoga Begins: 11:25 AM, Apr 09

Sukarma Yoga Ends: 12:04 PM, Apr 10

Abhijit Muhurat is the auspicious time during midday, which approximately lasts for 48 minutes.

Abhijeet Muhurat: 11:57 am on 9 April to 12:48 pm

Kanya Pujan 2022: Puja Vidhi

As per popular beliefs, 9 girls between the age of 2 to 10 years are called for bhoj as the number represents the 9 avatars of Maa Durga.

It is customary to host a small boy with nine girls together. The child is said to be the form or langur of Bhairav Baba.

Meals should be served only after you have taken a bath in the morning.

It is important to wash the Kanyas' feet too.

Roli is applied on their forehead. A pious thread is tied on their wrist.

Only after this, make the girls sit and offer them food.

While leaving the girls are offered grains, money or clothes. And in return, seek blessings from them as they are considered the Goddess's form.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav