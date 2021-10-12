New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The days during Navratri are considered the most auspicious days for Hindu devotees during this time of the year. It started from Pratipada Tithi of the Ashwin Hindu Lunar Calendar and corresponds to September and October month of Gregorian Calendar.

Navratri, the nine-day festival dedicated to Maa Durga's 9 avatars, started this year from October 7th and will culminate on October 15th. And to welcome the Goddess at home Kanya Pujan or Kanya Bhoj is organised by devotees during Ashtami or Navami.

The eighth day of Navratri is known as Mahashtami and either on this day or the 9th day called Navami the little girls are welcomed for a feast at home. They are served with food, money and gifts.

This ritual happens because according to popular beliefs, it is said that small girls are forms of Goddess.

Kanya Pujan 2021: Date and time

Ashtami tithi begins, October 12 at 21:47

Ashtami tithi ends, October 13 at 20:07

Sunrise 06:20

Sunset 17:53

Moonrise 13:33

Moonset 24:00

Kanya Pujan 2021: Significance

Hindus believe that girls before attaining puberty are most innocent, auspicious, and pure souled individuals with great feminine potential. On the eighth day, the Ashtami tithi, and the ninth day, the Navami tithi of Navratri are considered very special, on these two days, Kanya Puja is performed. This year Ashtami tithi and Navami tithi of Shardiya Navratri will fall on October 13th and October 14th.

Kanya Pujan 2021: Girls and the forms of Goddesses

According to Shrimad Devi Bhagavad Goddess Durga is pleased with Kanya Pujan. Girls aged between two to ten years are worshipped.

As per scriptures, two years girl is known as 'Kumari', worshipping them will remove sorrows and enemies will be defeated.

Three years girl is called the 'Trimurti' her pujan will enhance wealth and progeny.

Four years girl is 'Kakyani' will bestow with wisdom and victory.

Five years girl is known as 'Kalika' will destroy enemies.

Six years girl called 'Chandika' will bless with prosperity.

Seven years girl is 'Shambhavi' her pujan will overcome sorrows and will give victory.

Eight years girl is called ' Durga' will bless with prosperity and salvation.

Nine years girl is 'Subhadra' will fulfill all the desires.

Ten years girl is worshipped as 'Rohini' will remove all the illness.

Kanya Pujan 2021: Puja vidhi

- On the day of Ashtami girls are welcomed with devotion, respect and affection.

- Feet of girls are washed.

- Roli is applied on their forehead.

- A pious thread is tied on their wrist.

- Food is served to them, which mainly is poori, halwa, and Kala chana.

- Some gifts and cash is given to them.

