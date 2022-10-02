Kanya Puja 2022: 5 Gift Items To Buy For The Little Avatars Of Maa Durga On Kumari Puja

THE FESTIVAL of Navratri is finally here and the devotees across the country are celebrating this festival with great enthusiasm. Navratri is a nine-day-long festival, in which nine avatars of Maa Durga are worshipped. Meanwhile, on the eighth or ninth day of Navratri, an auspicious ceremony called Kanya puja is performed.

Devotees worship nine young girls in Kanya pujan and offer them food, clothes, gifts and money. According to beliefs, Goddess Durga was incarnated as a young girl to defeat the demon Kalasura. If you are looking for gift ideas for Kanya pujan, we are here to help you. Take a look at the gifts you can buy for Kanya pujan without spending a lot of money.

1. Hair Accessories

Hair Accessories like a hairband, headband, bandanas, beautiful and colourful hairclips and scrunchies can be the perfect gifts for girls. They are not even expensive and you will be able to save money.

2. Stationery Items

Stationery Items like a geometry box, designer easers, colourful pens, paint colours, and crayons are some very useful gifts for school children. These gifts can be used by children in school and they will love to own designer stationery items.

3. Creative Games and Toys

You can gift some board games and toys to the children that will increase their creativity. These gifts can include Jenga, building blocks, puzzles, scrabble, etc.

4. Snacks

Usually, kanyas are offered halwa-puri as the prasad during the kanya pujan. But you can also gift children some snacks like chocolate, ice cream, juices, etc and children surely love it.

5. Jewellery Items

You can gift some creative jewellery items like necklace made with beeds, cute earrings or braclets to the girls.

Meanwhile, on the eighth day of Navratri Maa Gauri is worshipped. This day is also called Mahaastami or Maha Durgashtami, which is one of the most important days of Durga Puja. Kanya Puja can be performed on both the 8th and the 9th day of Navratri.