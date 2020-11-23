Kansa Vadh festival is dominantly celebrated in Mathura and nearby regions in Uttar Pradesh, here's all you need to know.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Kansa Vadh is celebrated on the Dashami Tithi in the month of Kartika, Shukla Paksha. This day is marked as the celebration when Lord Krishna annihilated his maternal uncle Kansa. On this day, Lord Krishna killed Kansa and made 'King Ugrasena'-- the ruler of India and restored his crown.

According to the Hindu mythology, Kansa was the brother of Krishna's mother Devaki and he was a cruel ruler of Mathura. Kansa was told that he will be killed by one of her sister's children so he kept her sister and her husband in prison. He killed seven children of Devaki but Krishna escaped death as he was exchanged with a baby girl who was killed mercilessly by Kansa. Krishna grew up as a cattle herder to Nanda and Yashoda.

Kansa wanted to be immortal and he made several unsuccessful attempt to kill Krishna, he even sent his allies such as Aghasura, Bakasura, Kaliye and Putana to kill him. However, in the end, Krishna came back to Mathura and killed his maternal uncle. After that, he declared Ugrasena as the King of the kingdom.

This festival is dominantly celebrated in Mathura and nearby regions in Uttar Pradesh. The devotees worship Lord Krishna on this day and they prepare dishes and dessert that are offered to the deities.

Devotees also chant mantras like Hare Rama Hare Krishna. However, this time the celebration will be quiet different due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, on the eve of Kansa Vadha, a large procession is carried out where hundreds of followers chant the sacred mantra, ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’

The festival of ‘Kansa Vadha’ marks the end of evil and restoration of goodness in the universe and is celebrated as the win of Dharma over Adharma.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma