New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Kansa Vadh is celebrated every year across the country to mark the victory of good over evil as it is believed that Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, killed his maternal uncle and king of Mathura, Kansa, on this day.

Observed in the Hindu month of Kartik, 10 days after the auspicious festival of Diwali, Kansa Vadh is mainly celebrated by the people of Braj region, which includes Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi. This year, this auspicious day will be celebrated on November 24.

What is the history of Kansa Vadh?

Kansa Vadh is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. Lord Krishna, who the eighth son of Devaki, had killed Kansa on this day to end his evil rule. After killing Kansa, Lord Krishna helped released his grandfather and parents from prison reinstated Ugrasen as King of Mathura.

How Kansa Vadh is celebrated across the country?

Kansa Vadh is celebrated with a lot of zeal and zest across the country, especially by the people of Braj region in India. Various fests are organised and people worship Lord Krishna and Radharani on this day to seek their blessings and celebrate the victory of good over evil.

This year, this auspicious day will be observed on November 24, ten days after the festival of lights -- Diwali. According to drikpanchang.com, the Dashami Tithi will begin at 12.32 pm on November 24 and continue till 2.42 am on November 25.

Kansa Vadh 2020 Rituals:

On this day, people worship Lord Krishna and Radharani and offer them various kinds of sweets. People also decorate their status and offer special puja by chanting the "Hare Rama Hare Krishna" mantra. In Mathura, Lord Krishna's devotees also observe a special festival in his honour.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma