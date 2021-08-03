Kamika Ekadashi is a special day dedicated to Lord Vishnu, this year, it will be celebrated on August 4th. Scroll down to know more about about the rituals and importance of the vrat.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Kamika Ekadashi is a religious and pious Hindu vrat day where Lord Vishnu devotees observe strict fast. Ekadashi is the eleventh lunar day of vedic Hindu calender, it falls twice on each of the lunar phases. This year, Kamika Ekadashi will be celebrated on August 4th, 2021.

Shrawan is the month of Lord Shiva while Ekadashi is the day of Lord Vishnu, and Wednesday is the day of Lord Ganesha. So this year, since Kamika Ekadashi is falling in the month of sawan it is touted to be very auspicious and the devotees will be blessed abundantly.

Kamika Ekadashi: Date and time

Ekadashi begins August 3 at 02:29 pm

Ekadashi ends. August 4 at 04:47 pm

Paran Time Aug 5 06:02 am - 08:33 am

Brahm muhurat 04:32 am - 05:17 am

Sunrise. Aug 4. 06:02 am

Sunset. Aug 4. 06:49 pm

Kamika Ekadashi: Significance



Importance of Ekadashi vrat is mentioned in Bhagwat purana. According to scriptures, the significance of this auspicious vrat day was told to Narad Muni by Lord Krishna. Fasting on Kamika Ekadashi is considered as pious as taking a dip in river Ganga in Kashi, Naimisharany and Pushkar for getting rid of all the sins. If one offers even tulsi leaves with faith and devotion it is considered that God will be pleased. On this day, partial or complete fast is observed to cleanse the inner body, repair and rejuvenate it. Devotees get rid of their sins and get salvation.

Kamika Ekadashi: Puja vidhi

- It is a three-day fast. One day before the vrat, devotees just have lunch. On the day of Ekadashi, hard fast is observed. Meanwhile, on the next day after sunrise they break the fast.

- Some people do it without water, some with fruits and some with satvik pure food.

- Early bath with puja of Lord Vishnu is performed.

- Tulsi leaves are favourite of Lord Vishnu, so along with fruits, sweets tulsi is also offered.

- Yellow flowers are offered.

- Panchamrit made of milk, curd, ghee, honey, sugar and makhana with tulsi leaves is offered.

- Recite the story of Kamika Ekadashi.

- Reciting Vishnu Sahastranama is very auspicious.

- After aarti distribute prasad.

- Donation of fruits, food, cloth and money to brahmans is considered good.

Kamika Ekadashi: Mantra

Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevay

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal