Kalpana Chawla died on February 1, 2003 in Space Shuttle Columbia Disaster. She is considered one of the biggest examples of women empowerment in the country. Take a look at some of her inspiring quotes.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: It's been 18 years since the first Indian woman to fly to space, died in Space Shuttle Columbia Disaster, but still remember her very fondly. Yes, we are talking about Kalpana Chawla who was one of the prominent astronauts of Indian origin who we have heard of and read about.

Kalpana died after her spacecraft disintegrated during its re-entry into the Earth from the space on February 1, 2003. She was born on March 17, 1962, but July 1, 1961 was altered to be her official date of birth for eligibility for the matriculation exam.

Therefore, on her birth anniversary, here we are with some of her inspiring quotes which you should definitely give a read. Take a look

“You are just your intelligence.”

“When you look at the stars and the galaxy, you feel that you are not just from any particular piece of land, but from the solar system.”

“There are so many people who are arguing or fighting over issues which don’t have much relevance. We must all realise it is not worth it.”

“You must enjoy the journey because whether or not you get there, you must have fun on the way.”

“The journey matters as much as the goal.”

“If you want to do something, what does it matter where you are ranked?”

“The quickest way may not necessarily be the best.”

“Material interests are not the only guiding light.”

“The path from dreams to success does exist. May you have the vision to find it, the courage to get on to it, and the perseverance to follow it.”

“Do something because you really want to do it. If you’re doing it just for the goal and don’t enjoy the path, then I think you’re cheating yourself.”

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal