New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Kalki Jayanti is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Kalki in the coming future. Lord Kalki will be the tenth and the last avatar or incarnation of Lord Vishnu. As per Hindu belief, Lord Vishnu will take birth on Earth at the end of the Kali Yuga to eradicate evil.

This auspicious day falls on the Shashthi Tithi of Sawan month. This year, the day will be observed on August 13, 2021. Special puja is organised every year in Lord Vishnu temples on the occasion of Kalki Jayanti.

Kalki Jayanti 2021: Date & Shubh Muhurat

Date - Friday, August 13, 2021

Puja Muhurat - 04:24 PM to 07:02 PM, August 13, 2021

Shashthi Tithi Begins - 01:42 PM on August 13, 2021

Shashthi Tithi Ends - 11:50 AM on August 14, 2021

Kalki Jayanti 2021: Significance

According to Srimad Bhagavatam, Kalki is recognised as an avatar of Lord Vishu and will appear to end the current phase to bring back Satya Yuga. He is regarded as one of the most ferocious avatars of Lord Vishnu, who will end the human race for good. On this day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu and seek forgiveness for all the bad deeds or sins they committed. Also, they pray for the peaceful life of their family.

Kalki Jayanti 2021: Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

- Wash the idol of Vishnu with Ganga water and offer new clothes, flowers and do tilak

- Chant mantras such as the Narayana Mantra, Vishnu Sahasranama and other mantras for 108 times.

- Offer panchamitra, fruits, sweets, etc, as bhog

- Conclude the puja by performing Vishnu aarti

- It is believed, donating alms, etc, on this day to Brahmins is very auspicious.

