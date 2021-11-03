New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Maa Kali is a Hindu Goddess and is considered to be the supreme of all powers, the Parashakti. She is believed to be the master of death and time and therefore she is worshipped by her followers on Kali Puja. The puja is falling on the day of Diwali 2021.

In most parts of the country, especially across the northern states, Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped on the day of Diwali. However, in the states of West Bengal, Orissa and Assam, devotees worship Goddess Kali on Diwali.

Kali Puja is celebrated on the Amavasya tithi of Kartik month of Hindu Luni-Solar calendar, it will be observed on November 4 this year.

Kali Puja 2021: Date and time

Kali Puja on Thursday, November 4, 2021

Kali Puja Nishita Time 23:39 to 00:31, November 05

Duration - 00 Hours 52 Mins

Amavasya Tithi Begins 06:03 on November 04, 2021

Amavasya Tithi Ends 02:44 on November 05, 2021

Kali Puja 2021: Significance

Devotional text Kalika mangalkavya of 17th- centuy mentions an annual festival dedicated to Kali. Famous sage Krisnananda Agambagish first initiated Kali puja. King Krishnachandra of Krishnanagar, Nadia, West Bengal made this puja wide spread.

Kali Puja is also known as Shyama Puja. The new moon day is the most important day during Diwali festivity. Most people in India worship Goddess Lakshmi during Diwali, a few state's folks worship Goddess Kali on new moon day of Kartik month. In. Bengal, Lakshmi Puja is observed on Kojagiri Purnima, which falls around 15 days before Diwali.

Kali Puja 2021: Rituals

Kali Puja is performed on the day when Amavasya prevails during midnight. She is worshipped at night with Tantrik rites and Mantras. Red hibiscus flowers, sweets, rice and lentils are offered. Some devotees meditate throughout the night until dawn.

In non - Tantrik tradition Goddess is worshipped as Adya Shakti and no animals are sacrificed. In Tantrik tradition, animals are ritually sacrificed and offered to Goddess.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal