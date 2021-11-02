New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Kali Chaudas is also known as Bhut Chaturdashi, is a festival that is observed in Western states, especially in Gujarat. This is a day dedicated to Goddess Kali and is observed with great devotion. Kali Chaudas is observed on Chaturdashi tithi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month of Hindu Lunar Calendar.

When Chaturdashi prevails during midnight at Maha Nishita time, the day of Kali Chaudas is decided. It can fall on the same day or a day before Narak Chaturdashi. This year Kali Chaudas will be observed on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Kali Chaudas 2021: Date and time

Kali Chaudas Muhurat - November, 04 - 23:39 to 00:31

Chaturdashi tithi begins - November 03 at 09:02

Chaturdashi tithi ends - November 04 at 06:03

Kali Chaudas 2021: Significance

On Kali Chaudas, prayers of devotees are fulfilled, they get protection from evil souls and blessed with courage. This day is considered most conductive to get rid of evil energies around in the atmosphere. Kali Chaudas is considered to be ideal day for tantrik and Aghoris for penance and their specific rituals.

On Amavasya tithi Bengal Kali Puja is performed which should not be confused with Kali Chaudas Puja which is performed when Chaturdashi tithi prevails during midnight, known as Maha Nishita time.

Kali Chaudas 2021: Rituals

Rituals of Kali Chaudas are performed by visiting crematorium at Maha Nishita time and puja are offered to the Goddess of darkness and to Veer Vetal.

It is believed that evil spirits are extremely powerful during the night of Kali Chaudas, hence puja is performed to seek strength to face and get escape from the bad spirits.

