New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Kalashtami 2022 or Kala Ashtami 2022 is the festival that is dedicated to Lord Shiva and on January 25 India will observe the very first festival of Lord Shiva in the year 2022. The auspicious festival is celebrated during Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha or the 8th day during the waning phase of the moon which is considered to be the most suitable day to propitiate Lord Kaal Bhairav.

On an auspicious day, the devotees of Lord Shiva or Kaal Bhairav observe fast and seek blessings. Many also believe that worshipping Lord Bhairav on this day removes all the sufferings, pain, and negative influences from one’s life.

On the occasion Holy festival, people who dedicate their day of life to the Lord, get generous blessings from God. In total there are 12 Kalashtami observances every year. Magh Kalashtami 2022 is considered the very first of them according to the Calendar.

Kalashtami 2022 date and time:

Date: January 25

Time: Tithi Begins- 07:48 AM, Jan 25, and Tithi ends- 06:25 AM, Jan 26

Kalashtami 2022 Significance:

According to Hindu Legends, Lord Bhairava is known as the avatar of Lord Shiva. Kaal means time and Bhairava in Hindi refers to the manifestation of Lord Shiva and hence the Kaal Bhairav is known as God of Time too.

Further, Legends believe that once during an argument between Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh, Lord Shiva got infuriated with a remark passed by Brahma. He then took the form of ‘Mahakaleshwar’ and chopped the 5th head of Lord Brahma and from then people call him Kaal Bhairav.

Posted By: Ashita Singh